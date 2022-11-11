Newcastle United vs Chelsea Preview

Newcastle United vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: St. James’ Park Date: 12th November 2022 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Premier League’s most in-form side Newcastle United will look to continue their remarkable run of form when they welcome Graham Potter’s struggling Chelsea side to Saint James’ Park on Saturday.

The Magpies come into this tie unbeaten in their last ten matches in all competitions (W7, D3) after recording a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup in midweek.

That result followed a 4-1 win over Southampton last weekend in the Premier League; a result that took Eddie Howe’s side into the top three positions in the Premier League table. For a side that were struggling at the foot of the Premier League table by this time last year, the Magpies have come a long way under the leadership of Howe and their Saudi owners.

This season, they have only been beaten by Liverpool (at Anfield) and held Manchester City to a credible draw in this venue. And so, they will come into this fixture confident of getting a good result against a Chelsea side that have won three of their last four visits to this venue.

The Blues have enjoyed their visits here in recent times but come into this tie in poor form having lost their last two league games while winning none of the last four league games (D2, L2).

Graham Potter’s men were defeated at home last time out by Premier League leaders Arsenal who left Stamford Bridge with maximum points thanks to a goal by Gabriel. That poor outing was followed up by another poor outing in the Carabao Cup in midweek with Manchester City inflicting a 2-0 loss on them at the Etihad on Wednesday.

Having started his Chelsea career so well, Graham Potter will have to find a way to navigate this rough patch and keep his men within a short distance from the top four teams ahead of the World Cup break.

Currently, his men sit in the seventh position, five points behind fourth-placed Tottenham and so, this game has become a must-win for Chelsea who will look to avoid a third straight loss in the league.

However, to achieve a win or draw here, they must go back to the basics in defence as the Blues are without a clean sheet in their last six games despite keeping five in a row in Potter’s early days.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

