Fulham vs Manchester United Preview

Fulham vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Craven Cottage Date: 13th November 2022 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Fulham will look to break their three game winless run when they welcome Manchester United to Craven Cottage.

Marco Silva’s side come into this game off the back of a 2-1 loss to Manchester City last weekend. The champions took the lead inside 16 minutes through Argentine striker Julian Alvarez and looked set to take all three points from another routine win until Joao Cancelo gave away a penalty when he fouled Harry Wilson inside the area. Andreas Pereira converted the resulting penalty to bring the tie level before the break.

However, introducing Erling Haaland and Phil Foden turned the tie on its head as the Norwegian struck in the dying minutes to secure all three points for Pep Guardiola’s side.

Head coach Marco Silva will be keen to see his side bounce back from that defeat with a win over the Red Devils as they look to finish the league on a high note before the World Cup break.

Fulham come into this game in ninth place, having picked up five wins, four draws and five defeats. However, the Cottagers have failed to beat the Red Devils in their last five encounters.

Fulham’s Portuguese coach will be confident of his team’s chances against a Manchester United side that have conceded five goals in their last two matches.

Meanwhile, after securing passage into the fourth round of the EFL Cup at the expense of Aston Villa, Manchester United will be looking to pick up another win when they travel to Craven Cottage.

The Red Devils faced off against Unai Emery’s side in a repeat of last weekend’s fixture where the Red Devils succumbed to a 3-1 defeat at Villa Park. An Ollie Watkins opener after a goalless first-half break sparked the contest into life as the Red Devils responded swiftly with an equaliser through Anthony Martial.

A Diogo Dalot own goal put them on the back foot once more, but the Red Devils clawed back once more almost immediately with goals from Bruno Fernandes and Scott McTominay ensuring that Unai Emery did not do a double on Erik Ten Hag inside the space of four days.

The Dutch coach will however be keen to see his side show more grit in the Premier League as they look to break their way into the top four.

Manchester United stand a chance of moving to within 3 points of Tottenham Hotspur in fourth position with a potential win. With six points separating them, Erik Ten Hag will be keen to see his side secure three precious points to capitalise on any slip-ups by Antonio Conte’s side who have shown signs of wearing down in recent weeks with back-to-back defeats before the Premier League resumes after the World Cup.

Manchester United are yet to taste defeat to Fulham in their last five meetings with three wins and two draws and will come into this game confident of picking up yet another win over Marco Silva’s side.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. AFC Bournemouth 00:00 Brighton & Hov… Manchester City 00:00 Tottenham Hotspur Southampton 00:00 Brentford Fulham 00:00 Chelsea Liverpool 00:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Leicester City 00:00 Aston Villa Arsenal 00:00 Everton Crystal Palace 00:00 Manchester United West Ham United 00:00 Newcastle United Leeds United 00:00 Nottingham Forest Brighton & Hov… 00:00 Crystal Palace Chelsea 00:00 Liverpool Manchester United 00:00 Leeds United Arsenal 00:00 Manchester City Brighton & Hov… 15:00 Aston Villa Fulham 17:30 Manchester United

Premier League Table