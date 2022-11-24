Brazil vs Serbia Preview

Brazil vs Serbia Competition – FIFA World Cup Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium Date: 24th November 2022 Kick-off time – 19:00 GMT

Five time World Cup winners Brazil will kick off their journey in Qatar with a game against Serbia this Thursday.

The South American giants are the only team to have participated in every single World Cup since its original edition in 1930 and come into this tie as the favourites to lift the trophy. Tite’s men are unbeaten in their last 15 group-stage games (W12, D3) and have won their last eight games.

The Samba Boys who occupy number one spot in the FIFA rankings are unbeaten in their last 15 games (W12, D3) in all competitions.

Heading into this game, they will fancy their chances of topping their group ahead of the likes of Switzerland and Cameroon who make up the group.

For Serbia, this game is about showing how solid they are and how far they have come.

Serbia will feel they have a chance to put down a marker in the World Cup when they face Brazil. The Serbians may be ranked 25th in the FIFA rankings but are not an easy team to play against.

The Serbians come into this game unbeaten in their last six games (W5, D1) with just two losses in their last 16 games. Dragan Stojković’s side came through their World Cup Qualification group unscathed (W6, D2) and will be looking to do the same in this group.

However, going unbeaten in the qualifiers doesn’t always translate success in the group stages. Serbia also had a similarly impressive qualifying record for the 2018 World Cup but were eliminated in the group stage – a group they ironically shared with Brazil.