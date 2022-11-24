England vs United States Preview

England vs United States Competition – FIFA World Cup Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium Date: 25th November 2022 Kick-off time – 19:00 GMT

England will look to seal their place in the knockout stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup this Friday when they face the United States at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

The Three Lions come into this game on the back of an impressive 6-2 win over Iran. In an entertaining football game that saw Gareth Southgate’s side make history, goals from Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford and Jack Grealish gave them maximum points.

That win was their biggest win in this tournament and gave them full control of this tough group. It also ended a poor run of form for the Three Lions who had travelled to Qatar without a win in seven games (D3, L3).

The goal will be for Southgate to maintain their focus against the USA as they bid to make it six H2Hs unbeaten (W4, D1). Though there’s no room for complacency, they’ll be well aware that the sole H2H draw during that run came at the 2010 World Cup.

Meanwhile, the United States will look to bounce back from their disappointing outing in their opening game when they face England.

Gregg Berhalter’s side were held to a 1-1 draw against Wales last time despite enjoying most of the possession in the first half and taking the lead through Timothy Weah. But a poor second-half showing allowed Wales back in the game with a late penalty by Gareth Bale levelling the scores.

Despite the result, the Americans will fancy their chances of getting a result against their cousins on the other side of the Atlantic. However, a poor defencive record in the World Cup does not inspire confidence, with the USA failing to keep a clean sheet in the World Cup against a European nation.