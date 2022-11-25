Argentina vs Mexico Preview

Argentina vs Mexico Competition – FIFA World Cup Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium Date: 26th November 2022 Kick-off time – 19:00 GMT

Argentina will look to bounce back from their shock loss in the first group game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup when they play Mexico at Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Lionel Messi and co were put to the sword by Saudi Arabia in their opening game of the campaign. Argentina took the lead within the first ten minutes of the game courtesy of a penalty goal by Messi, who is making his fifth World Cup appearance this year. But a solid second half showing by Saudi Arabia condemned them to a 2-1 loss.

That loss was their first loss in over two years and ended a run of 36 games without defeat. That loss was also just the sixth time an Argentinian side have lost an opening fixture at the finals, with the result also ending a run of 23 games without conceding over two goals.

Having already suffered a bump on the road in their attempt to win the World Cup trophy, the only trophy that has eluded talisman Lionel Messi, they will be desperate to make amends here and keep their chances of qualifying for the next round alive.

México meanwhile will look to build on their hard fought draw with Poland when they face Argentina.

The Central American side had legendary goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa to thank for pulling off an incredible save from the penalty spot. The goalkeeper saved a penalty from Robert Lewandowski to give his side their first clean sheet in four World Cup games.

Ochoa might have to be at his best again in this game as his side attempt to win their first game against Argentina in over 18 years.

El Tri have lost all three prior World Cup games against the Albiceleste and never tasted victory in any H2H match since July 2004.