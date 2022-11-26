Spain vs Germany Preview

Spain vs Germany Competition – FIFA World Cup Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium Date: 27th November 2022 Kick-off time – 19:00 GMT

After their first leg win over Costa Rica, Spain will look to make it two wins in two games when they play Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Spain made a strong start to their World Cup campaign by recording a 7-0 win over Costa Rica last time out. Goals from Daniel Olmo, Marco Asensio, Ferran Torres, Pablo Gavi, Carles Soler and Alvaro Morata gave Luis Enrique’s men command of the group ahead of fellow Group E favourites, Germany.

They will now hope that they can avenge their disappointing Round of 16 exit in 2018 by winning this game and sealing their place in the next round.

They will also feel able to win this game given that their only loss to the Germans in their last five games came in a 0-1 loss back in 2014. Having masterminded a 6-0 rout over their opponents in the UEFA Nations League back in November 2020, Enrique will want a repeat performance in this game.

Also, the fact that Spain have lost just one of their last 12 games (W9, D2) and have kept four clean sheets in their last six games means that they are bookmakers favourites for a win here.

Meanwhile, Germany have won just two of their last nine games (D5, L2) and have kept just one clean sheet in that period.

The European giants will be looking to bounce back from their shock loss to Japan in their opening game.

Despite being touted as one of the favourites alongside Brazil, France, Argentina and todays opponents Spain, Germany were beaten by a Japan side who scored two second half goals to seal the win.

With criticism levelled against him for substituting his best players in the loss to Japan, head coach Hansi Flick will want his side to respond better in this game. A win over one of the competition favourites will certainly be a morale booster for the Germans.