Brazil vs Switzerland Preview

Brazil vs Switzerland Competition – FIFA World Cup Stadium: Stadium 974 Date: 28th November 2022 Kick-off time – 16:00 GMT

2022 FIFA World Cup favourites Brazil will look to make it two wins in two games when they face Switzerland at the historic Stadium 974 in Doha this Monday.

The Samba boys proved why they’re considered one of the favourites to win the World Cup trophy this year with a solid performance against Serbia. Two goals from Tottenham striker Richarlison, including a goal-of-the-tournament-worthy acrobatic scissor kick gave the Seleção the win and extended their wins in the tournaments history to 74 wins.

The South American giants have the most wins and goals (231) in World Cup history and come into this tie in good shape having won their last eight games. They are unbeaten in their last 16 games (W13, D3) and have kept six clean sheets in their last eight games.

However, ahead of this game, Brazil will be without talisman Neymar who injured his ankle in the game against Serbia. Without the PSG man, Brazil still has many strong attackers who can single-handedly win games.

Meanwhile, Switzerland will be looking to build on their 1-0 win over Cameroon in their first Group G game.

Breel Embolo scored the only goal for the Swiss side in a must-win game which was both physically and tactically gruelling, with Cameroon causing them all sorts of trouble with their pace and tenacity.

Yann Sommer was the difference maker for the Swiss side in a goalless first half as the Borussia Mönchengladbach keeper pulled out impressive saves, one to deny Choupo-Moting who had looked sure to find the back of the net.

That win saw Marut Yankin’s side open up their World Cup account in the best possible way and sit second in Group G behind Brazil. However, the Swiss side now faces a daunting task as they come up against Group G and title favourites with a place in the knockout round at stake.

Despite claiming three points against Cameroon, head coach Marut Yankin knows that his team won’t stand a chance against Leonardo Tite’s side with that kind of performance and will be keen to see them show more cutting-edge and desire when they come up against the Selecao.

However, Switzerland holds a favourable head-to-head advantage over the South Americans having avoided defeat in their last two meetings in the World Cup with the South American giants. Head coach Marut Yankin will be looking to draw inspiration from these encounters to help his team claim victory.