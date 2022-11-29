Poland vs Argentina Preview

Poland vs Argentina Competition – FIFA World Cup Stadium: Stadium 974 Date: 30th November 2022 Kick-off time – 19:00 GMT

Poland will look to book their place in the knockout round of the 2022 FIFA World Cup when they take on Argentina at Stadium 974 this Wednesday.

After enduring a poor start to their World Cup campaign when they were held to a goalless draw against Mexico, Czesław Michniewicz’s men gave themselves an excellent chance of progressing to the next stage of the tournament when they beat Saudi Arabia last time out.

That win was secured courtesy of goals from Piotr Zielinski and Robert Lewandowski– his first World Cup goal. The game was not without chances for Saudi Arabia, but Wojciech Szczesny between the Poland goal was equally impressive, pulling off a number of saves including a penalty save in the first half when Poland were just a goal up.

That win also means that Poland come into this tie sitting at the top of Group C. They now need just a point from this game to guarantee round-of-16 progression.

Should they win, they will finish as the top team in their group, which will be the first time they will achieve this since 1982, a campaign which saw them finish third.

However, to win this game, they will need to improve their shooting, given that they have managed just four goals across their last six games. But considering that they have kept four clean sheets in a row, they will fancy their chances of getting the required result in this game.

Argentina meanwhile will look to build on their impressive win against Mexico when they take on Poland.

Lionel Messi and co. bounced back from their shock 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia with an improved performance against Mexico last time out.

The Copa America champions went into the game against Mexico needing a win to ensure that they remain in contention for a place in the next round ahead of this round. After a poor first half, the game came alive in the second half when Lionel Messi opened the scoring with a rasping drive from outside the box. Enzo Fernandez doubled the lead close to the end of the game to seal the win for the Albiceleste.

They have one job now, win this game and secure a place in the next round. Given that they have lost just once in their last 38 games they will be confident of getting the needed result.