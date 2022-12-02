Netherlands vs United States Preview

Netherlands vs United States Competition – FIFA World Cup Stadium: Khalifa International Stadium Date: 3rd December 2022 Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT

The Netherlands and the USA will kick off the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout round this Saturday when both sides meet at the Khalifa International Stadium.

The Netherlands sealed their place in this stage of the tournament thanks to two wins and one draw in three group games.

Their most recent result was a 2-0 win over tournament hosts Qatar.

That result extended their unbeaten run to 18 games in all competitions (W13, D5) and also saw them record their fourth clean sheet in their last five games.

Finding the net has been no problem for the Oranje who have scored in their last 18 games. And so, they will come into this game confident of getting a good result having won four out of five head-to-head meetings with the USA.

But having lost at this stage of last year’s European Championship, Louis van Gaal’s side will want to put those bad memories behind them as they prepare for a first-ever competitive H2H against the USA (Friendlies: W4, L1).

Meanwhile, the USA qualified for this stage of the tournament thanks to a 1-0 win over Iran in their last game.

Gregg Bhater’s men were unbeaten throughout the group stage campaign, drawing with both Wales (1-1) and England (0-0), before that crucial win over Iran.

And so, they come into this tie in good spirits and ready to pull off an upset. They also boast recent experience in winning knockout games having produced three straight 1-0 wins to claim the CONCACAF Gold Cup last year.

However, they have scored just two goals in the World Cup this year and so might struggle to break down a Dutch defence that has kept four clean sheets in their last five games.