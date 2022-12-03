England vs Senegal Preview

England vs Senegal Competition – FIFA World Cup Stadium: Al Bayt Stadium Date: 4th December 2022 Kick-off time – 19:00 GMT

AFCON champions Senegal will look to cause a huge World Cup upset this Sunday when they face one of the tournament’s favourites England at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor.

The Three Lions ended the group stage as one of the best sides, having beaten Iran (6-2) and Wales (3-0) while drawing to the USA (0-0).

Their last game was against Wales and they secured the win thanks to a brace from Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden. That result means that they are the top-scoring side so far in the World Cup after three games.

They come into this tie favourites having not lost to an African side at the World Cup (W4, D3). They will bank on the experience of Southgate who has accumulated more wins (11) at World Cup finals or European Championships than any other England manager.

Meanwhile, Senegal booked their place in this round of the World Cup thanks to a 2-1 win over Ecuador in the last game.

The AFCON champions went into the game needing a win to ensure passage to the next round. Ismaila Sarr and Kalidou Koulibaly ensured that they did win despite a goal from Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo and a second-half fight-back from Ecuador.

And so, after becoming the third African team after Nigeria and Ghana to qualify for two World Cup knockouts, Senegal will look to now become the first-ever African nation to beat England at this tournament.