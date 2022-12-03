Brazil vs South Korea Preview

Brazil vs South Korea Competition – FIFA World Cup Stadium: Stadium 974 Date: 5th December 2022 Kick-off time – 19:00 GMT

Brazil will look to bounce back from their surprise loss to Cameroon in the last group game of the World Cup when they face South Korea at the iconic Stadium 974 on Monday.

The Samba boys were beaten 1-0 by the African side thanks to Vincent Aboubakar’s 92nd-minute header. That loss was their first loss in a World Cup group stage match since their 2-1 defeat against Norway in 1998.

The result also ended a run of 17 games without defeat (W14, D3) and also saw them fail to score for the first time in their last eleven games. They have kept seven clean sheets in their last ten games and will fancy their chances of getting back to their defencive best given that their first-choice defencive setup will return for this game after sitting out the loss to Cameroon.

Tite’s men come into this tie as favourites for the World Cup trophy. However, they will know they cannot be over-confident going into this tie given that they were beaten in Russia 2018, despite being favourites against Belgium.

South Korea, meanwhile, left it late to book their place in this round of the tournament thanks to an incredible 2-1 win over Portugal in their last game. After two disappointing results in the opening two games of the group stage, they needed that win to give them the needed boost heading into this stage.

Having scaled that height in the group stage, they will now hope they can produce another courageous display when they meet a Brazil side they have lost to in each of their last five meetings.