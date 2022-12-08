Morocco vs Portugal Preview

Morocco vs Portugal Competition – FIFA World Cup Stadium: Al Thumama Stadium Date: 10th December 2022 Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT

Morocco will look to continue their fairytale run in the 2022 FIFA World Cup when they face Portugal at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha on Saturday.

The Atlas Lions produced one of the biggest shocks in this World Cup last Tuesday when they beat one of the tournament’s favourites (Spain) on penalties in the Round of 16.

After holding the 2010 World Cup winners to a goalless draw for 120 minutes, the North Africans defeated their close-border counterparts on penalties thanks to the heroics of goalkeeper Yassine Bounou who saved two spot kicks from Sergio Busquets and Carlos Soler.

By crossing into the quarter final, Morocco became the only African team in the World Cup, while they also became just the fourth team from the continent, and the first Arab nation, to reach the quarter-finals of a World Cup.

Their quest is now to go the extra mile and become the first African team to reach the semi-final. Doing so against Portugal, a side that beat them 1-0 in the group stages four years ago, will be extra motivation for the North Africans.

Having already beaten the likes of Spain, Belgium and Canada, they will feel confident about getting a good result here. Their form heading into this tie also inspires confidence given that Walid Regragui’s men have let in just one goal in this tournament. They are also unbeaten in their last eleven games (W8, D3) while keeping eight clean sheets in the process, so they will not fear a Portugal side that also comes into this tie in high spirits.

After narrowly finishing top of their group thanks to a 2-1 loss to South Korea in the last group game, Fernando Santos’ men made light work of Switzerland in the last round.

Goals from legendary defender Pepe, Borussia Dortmund defender, Raphael Guerreiro, AC Milan forward Rafael Leão and Benfica forward Gonçalo Ramos, who scored a record-breaking hat-trick gave Portugal a 6-1 win over the Swiss, securing a place in the quarter-final round of the tournament for the first time in 16 years for Portugal.

Hat-trick hero, Gonçalo Ramos, who replaced the benched Cristiano Ronaldo in the starting XI became the first player to score a hattrick debut in the competition since Miroslav Klose in 2002. The youngster will hope to star again as Portugal looks to emulate their run to winning the European Championship in 2016 here–a feat that is possible given the quality in their squad. The Seleção have scored the most goals in the World Cup this year (12-level with England) and should fancy their chances of breaching one of the best defences in the World Cup this year.