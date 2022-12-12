Argentina vs Croatia Preview

Argentina vs Croatia Competition – FIFA World Cup Stadium: Lusail Iconic Stadium Date: 13th December 2022 Kick-off time – 19:00 GMT

Argentina will face Croatia this Tuesday at the Lusail Iconic Stadium with both sides battling for a place in the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina qualified for this stage of the tournament thanks to a penalty shootout win over the Netherlands in the last round.

In an ill-tempered game at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, Argentina let slip a two-goal lead to concede 2-2 and take the game to extra time and penalties. However, they prevailed over the Dutch side in the penalty shootout thanks to the heroics of goalkeeper Emi Martinez who saved two spot-kicks.

Having beaten one of the toughest teams in Europe, Lionel Scaloni’s men will now hope to navigate another tricky tie against a hard-to-beat Croatia side that defeated Argentina’s south American rivals Brazil in the last round.

La Albiceleste have history on their side though as they have never failed to reach the final after having reached the last four. The reigning Copa Ámerica champions are hardened knock-out competitors and should be able to win this and maintain their incredible run of form. Argentina have suffered just one defeat across their last 41 matches (W30, D10) and will be confident of winning here and reaching their sixth World Cup final.

Meanwhile, after defeating tournament favourites Brazil, Croatia will look to slay another giant on Tuesday when they face Lionel Messi and co.

The 2018 World Cup finalists defeated Brazil on penalties after a 1-1 draw in extra time with the shootout win secured thanks to another inspiring performance from goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.

With that result, Zlatko Dalić’s men have now won five of their last six World Cup knockout games after extra time, four of them via a penalty shootout. They possess a perfect World Cup penalty shootout record (W4) and might be quietly wishing that this game goes to extra time and penalties even though they will be weary of Argentina’s record in penalties.

They might not need to go into extra time though if recent history is to be followed as Croatia beat Argentina 3-0 in the group stage of this tournament four years ago.

The European side are unbeaten in their last eleven games (W6, D5–90 minutes only) but are yet to score first during this tournament (W3, D2). So, while they remain solid they have struggled to score goals and might have to be at their watchful best to stop an inspired Argentina side led by Lionel Messi.