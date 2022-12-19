Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth Preview

Newcastle United vs AFC Bournemouth Competition – Carabao Cup Stadium: St. James’ Park Date: 20th December 2022 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

After over one month without competitive club football in the English top-flight, Newcastle United will return to action this Tuesday when they take on Bournemouth in the knockout round of the 2022/23 Carabao Cup.

The Magpies qualified for this stage of the tournament thanks to a penalty shootout win over Crystal Palace. After a goalless draw in regulation time, Newcastle had a hero in Nick Pope who prevented three penalties in the shootout.

They will now aim to progress to the next round at the expense of an AFC Bournemouth side they are unbeaten against in each of their last six head-to-heads (W3, D3).

Eddie Howe’s men are favourites for a win here having not lost a game since their 2-1 loss to Liverpool in late August. Since then, they have played 13 times, winning ten (including the penalty shootout win and friendlies) and drawing three.

They have won each of their last six competitive games keeping four clean sheets.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth will look to begin their life under new ownership with a big win when they travel to St. James’ Park on Tuesday.

Over the World Cup break, American billionaire Bill Foley led a group that completed the takeover of the Cherries. The businessman will hope his new club will be able to get off to a perfect start and make it three wins in three games on Wednesday.

Bournemouth qualified for this round thanks to an impressive 4-1 win over Everton. They followed up that win with another 3-0 win over Frank’s Lampard’s side in the Premier League.

So, they will come into this tie in good spirits and with the hope that they can make it three straight wins for the first time since the end of last season.