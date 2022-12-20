Manchester United vs Burnley Preview

Manchester United vs Burnley Competition – Carabao Cup Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 21st December 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester United will welcome Burnley to Old Trafford this Wednesday as both sides battle for a place in the next round of the Carabao Cup.

The Red Devils booked their place in this round of the tournament courtesy of a 4-2 win over Aston Villa last month.

That win came in their penultimate game before the World Cup break and was followed by a narrow 2-1 win over Fulham.

They will now look to make it three wins in a row and book a place in the next round of the EFL Cup.

But the Red Devil’s preparations for this fixture has been far from ideal as they have lost their two friendly games since those back-to-back wins against Aston Villa and Fulham.

However, Erik ten Hag’s side have a good record against Burnley having won three of their last four meetings between both sides (D1) and so they will fancy their chances of getting a result against the Championship side who former Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany manages.

The Belgian legend has transformed Burnley from a defencive team to a hard-working offensive team with the Clarets the highest-scoring side in the Championship with 46 goals.

They sit on top of the Championship table too and come into this tie on a run of four consecutive wins.

Given that they scored three goals in each of their last four wins, Kompany’s side will travel to Old Trafford without fear. On the contrary, given their offensive qualities and a defence that has kept two clean sheets in their last three games, they will fancy their chances of a shock win.