Manchester City vs Liverpool Preview

Manchester City vs Liverpool Competition – Carabao Cup Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 22nd December 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester City will welcome fierce rivals Liverpool to the Etihad this Thursday with both sides battling for a place in the quarter-final round of the 2022/23 Carabao Cup.

Manchester City qualified for this stage of the cup courtesy of a 2-0 win over Chelsea. However, that win was followed by a disappointing 2-1 loss to Brentford in their last Premier League game before the World Cup break.

The loss to Thomas Frank’s men ended a run of eleven consecutive wins at home this season and made sure City will sit five points behind Arsenal this Christmas in the Premier League table.

However, they will look to quickly get back to winning ways at the Etihad where they have scored 2+ goals in all but one of their last 18 competitive games.

They are also unbeaten at the Etihad against Liverpool in their last four games (W2, D2) but will be desperate for a positive result having lost each of their previous three meetings against Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Liverpool beat City in the semi-final of the FA Cup last season before defeating them 3-1 in the Community Shield and 1-0 in the Premier League earlier this season.

The Reds have bounced back from a disappointing start to the season. They come into this tie on a run of four consecutive competitive wins, including a penalty shootout win over Derby County that qualified them for this tournament stage.

They will now look to make it five wins in five competitive outings for the first time since last season when they were chasing their historic quadruple.

Given that they have not lost inside (90 minutes) in their last eight competitive meetings with Man City outside of the Premier League (W5, D3), they will fancy their chances here.