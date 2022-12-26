Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 27th December 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester United return to domestic league action this Tuesday as they welcome Nottingham Forest to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils come into this tie looking to make a winning return to domestic league football. Erik ten Hag’s men ended the first phase of the domestic league on a high note thanks to a dramatic 2-1 win over Fulham.

That win over the Cottagers was secured courtesy of a last-gasp winner by Argentine youngster Alejandro Garnacho. The 18-year-old is growing in stature at the club and will likely play a more involved role in this second half of the season especially with Cristiano Ronaldo no longer at the club.

Man United come into this on the back of a 2-0 win over Burnley. That win over the Championship side was their third win in a row.

They will play another game under the Old Trafford lights looking to extend a stellar five-match home winning run in all competitions, four of which saw them keep a clean sheet.

The Red Devils boast the best defensive record for home teams this season conceding just four goals in six home games.

They will fancy their chances of getting a win here given their record against newly promoted sides. They have lost just one of their last 19 meetings with teams who came up from the Championship (W12, D6).

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are unbeaten in their last four competitive games (W3, D1).

The Tricky Trees went into the World Cup break on a high note thanks to huge wins over Liverpool and Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

They also returned to club football with a bang when they beat Blackburn Rovers 4-1 in the EFL Cup.

That win secured Steve Cooper’s side their first quarter-final appearance in the Carabao Cup in nearly 30 years.

They will now look to make it five competitive games without defeat when they travel to Old Trafford.

However, a poor away form could hinder them here as they have won just two points on the road this term, scoring only once and conceding an eye-watering 19 times.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

