Liverpool vs Leicester City Preview

Liverpool vs Leicester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Anfield Date: 30th December 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool will look to make it four league wins in four games when they welcome Leicester City to Anfield this Friday.

Jurgen Klopp’s men won their third-consecutive Premier League game last time out when they beat Aston Villa 3-1 away from home on Boxing Day.

In an entertaining game at Villa Park, the Reds were deserved winners, yet could be counted lucky to have escaped with maximum points as Aston Villa missed a flurry of chances while Alison also made crucial saves.

That nervous win was also punctuated by the high profile misses of Darwin Núñez who could have had a hattrick on a good day. And with no end in sight on the injuries to Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmimo, Klopp will hope the young Uruguayan will sort his finishing quickly and fire the Reds back into the top four.

Liverpool currently sit in sixth position, five points behind fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand. So any further slip-ups would be catastrophic.

However, this fixture always ends well for Liverpool especially at Anfield where they are unbeaten against Leicester since 1999.

Meanwhile, Leicester City will look to bounce back from their disappointing Boxing Day loss to Newcastle United when they go to Anfield on Friday.

The Foxes went into the World Cup break in high spirits after going on a three-game winning run in all competitions. They also returned to competitive action on a winning note, beating MK Dons 3-0 in the Carabao Cup last week

However, Newcastle United proved too hard for them on Boxing Day as they fell to a 3-0 loss, failing to score for first the time since they were narrowly beaten by Manchester City.

They currently sit in 13th place, five points ahead of Wolves who are occupying the last relegation spot. So, should they lose on their trip to Anfield, they will still spend the new year outside of the drop zone.

However, they will be desperate to win this game to get them back on the side of momentum ahead of a difficult run in that continues till mid next year.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

