Manchester City vs Everton Preview

Manchester City vs Everton Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 31st December 2022 Kick-off time – 15:00 GMT

Manchester City will continue the defence of their Premier League title this Saturday when they welcome a struggling Everton side to the Etihad Stadium.

The Cityzens came back to league action with a win last time when they beat Leeds United 3-1.

A late opener by Spanish midfielder Rodri and two second-half goals from the record-breaking Erling Haaland gave Pep Guardiola’s side all three points at Elland Road, keeping them five points behind table-toppers Arsenal.

That win was their second consecutive win since their return to competitive action, following a 3-2 win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup last week.

Ahead of their last game of the year, City will be desperate to better their record in their last four games on New Year’s Eve. The hosts are still chasing a first PL win on New Year’s Eve having failed to triumph in each of their last four attempts (D3, L1).

However, they will be confident of winning this game against a struggling Everton side, especially as they have beaten the Toffees in each of their last nine PL meetings.

Meanwhile, Everton will feel they have a possible leveller for this contest for the fact that City had two days less to prepare for this clash. That could play a role in the outcome of the game.



The visitors’ 2-1 home defeat to Wolves came on Boxing Day while City faced Leeds on Wednesday.

Their loss to Wolves came via a 95th-minute strike, a real sucker punch for Frank Lampard’s side who had arguably put in an improved display compared to their final matches prior to the World Cup break.

That loss was their sixth defeat in their last eight PL matches (W1, D1), a run which sees them start this round just a point ahead of the relegation zone.

Although Everton have now conceded at least two goals in three straight PL games, it’s their toothless attack that remains the primary issue, given that you have to go back to 22nd October for the last time Everton scored an open-play league goal.

That record is even worse on their travels as they’ve now failed to score in their last four away league games (D1, L3). And another blank here would mark their longest goalless run on their travels since failing to score in six away league games way back in 1994.

They will have to put in a dogged performance here to ensure they avoid finishing 2022 in the drop zone.

