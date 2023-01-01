Brentford vs Liverpool Preview

Brentford vs Liverpool Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Gtech Community Stadium Date: 2nd January 2023 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Jurgen Klopp will be looking for maximum points when he takes his in-form Liverpool side to the Gtech Community Stadium to face Brentford.

Thomas Frank’s side are in good form and come into this tie on the back of an impressive 2-0 win over West Ham.

That win over the Hammers last Friday evening saw them set a new club record of five consecutive Premier League (PL) games unbeaten (W2, D3).

They have not had a longer top-flight run since they went six games without defeat between February and March 1939, and so this is another opportunity for them to make history and keep their push for a top-half finish alive.

The Bees currently sit in tenth position and will fancy their chances here given their form heading into their first game of the season. But the injury to their star man Ivan Toney who limped off against West Ham could hamper their chances here.

Meanwhile, Liverpool continued their impressive run of form when they came from behind to beat Leicester City 2-1 at Anfield last time thanks to two rather fortuitous own goals from Wout Faes.

The win was the fourth PL win on the bounce for Jürgen Klopp’s men, who are building a head of steam as they gear up to face a side they’ve not lost to in nine competitive meetings (W7, D2).

However, January is always a tough month for Liverpool under Klopp. The Reds have won just 23 of their 49 competitive games in January under the German (47%), which is their lowest win rate in any month throughout his reign. They have also lost more games in January than any other month during his tenure (14).

However, given the momentum and record against the Bees, they will fancy their chances in this game.

