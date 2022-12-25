Arsenal vs West Ham United Preview

Arsenal vs West Ham United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 26th December 2022 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Arsenal will resume their quest for the Premier League title when they face London side West Ham at the Emirates on Boxing Day.

The Gunners have enjoyed a remarkable season losing just once in the league so far. They sit top of the Premier League table after 15 games, five points ahead of closest challengers Manchester City who lost to Brentford just before the World Cup break.

And so they come into this game in good shape and with great momentum especially at home where they have won all six of their league games scoring 19 times.

Only Manchester City (40) have scored more goals in the league than Mikel Arteta’s side (33). However, for all their attacking brilliance, the Gunners have just one PL clean sheet at the Emirates Stadium this term.

They have the opportunity to pull eight points clear if they win this game because Man City play on Wednesday and so will be desperate to sieze this chance.

Meanwhile, West Ham will be looking to make a winning return to league action when they travel across to North London.

The Hammers are one of the few clubs that would have benefited from the World Cup break given their form when the league went into an enforced hiatus.

David Moyes’ men went into the break on a run of three straight league losses, and as a rssult they dropped precariously close to the relegation zone.

They come into this round of games occupying 16th position, just one point ahead of Nottingham Forest in 18th place. They will have to dig in and do better to salvage what has been a disastrous season to date.

Given that they have enjoyed decent mid-season friendly results, they will come into this fixture feeling mildly optimistic going into this game.

But history doesn’t support them as they they haven’t won in this fixture at any stadium since January 2019 (D1, L5). They have also lost their last seven games in this stadium and are facing an injury crisis in attack with Gianluca Scamacca, Michail Antonio and Maxwel Cornet all doubts for this game.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

