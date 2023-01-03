Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Selhurst Park Date: 4th January 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Crystal Palace will look to make it two wins in two games when they welcome fellow Londoners Tottenham Hotspur to Selhurst Park this Wednesday.

The Eagles come into this tie on the back of a massive 2-0 away win over Bournemouth. That win pushed them up the table close to the top half where they are looking to finish this season.

The result was also their seventh consecutive Premier League (PL) game without a draw (W4, L3) and confirmed their status as one of the most inconsistent sides in the PL so far.

At home, they have had good days and bad days, even though they have collected four of their six PL wins at Selhurst Park. However, they still need to win against big PL teams as their winless season record of D3, L4 against clubs ending the weekend above them in the standings is even worse at home (D1, L3).

However, having beaten Spurs 3-0 in this fixture last season, they will fancy their chances of making it back-to-back league wins for just the second time this season.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will look to get their first win since the league restarted when they make the short trip across London to face Palace.

Antonio Conte’s men opened their account in 2023 in an embarrassing manner as they were beaten 2-0 by Aston Villa at home. In a frustrating outing that saw their fans boo them at the end of the game, Conte’s men relinquished their place in the top four of the table.

After the game, the former Chelsea coach conceded that “maybe fifth is the best” his team can achieve this season. However, his assertion will not go down well with Spurs fans who had started dreaming of an unlikely title charge under Conte following their bright start to the season.

While where they finish remains a long-term project, their immediate need will be to get back to winning ways here and arrest a poor defence and general slow start to games. The Lilly Whites have gone eight consecutive PL matches without a half-time lead while they have not kept a clean sheet in their last ten games in all competitions.

