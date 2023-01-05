Manchester United vs Everton Preview

Manchester United vs Everton Competition – FA Cup Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 6th January 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

High-flying Manchester United will welcome Everton to Old Trafford this Friday for the FA Cup third round.

The Red Devils enjoyed a productive outing last time out as they beat Bournemouth 3-0 courtesy of goals from Casemiro, Luke Shaw and the in-form Marcus Rashford.

That win made it six competitive wins in all competitions and also saw them record a fourth consecutive clean sheet. It was also United’s seventh home win in a row and extended their unbeaten run at Old Trafford to nine games (W8, D1).

That is the most recent chapter of a good run that has seen them lose just one of their last 16 games in all competitions (W13, D2).

Given their form, and the fact that they have scored 2+ goals in six of their last seven home games, they will come into this tie confident of beating an Everton side that are in terrible form.

Three days after their impressive draw against Manchester City in the Premier League, the Toffees suffered their most embarrassing defeat of the season as they were beaten 4-1 by Brighton.

That result was their fifth loss in their last six competitive games (D1) and has left them sitting one point and one place above the drop zone, even though they have played a game more.

Pressure is strong on Frank Lampard who seems to have lost the trust of fans and some of the players. Although Lampard admitted after the game that he can’t ‘control decisions’ surrounding his future, he will at least hope to get things right here to ensure that he buys some time.

Everton have plenty of pedigree in this competition courtesy of five title wins to their name, but it’s unlikely they will be winning a sixth crown given their terrible form. The Toffees have won just one of their last 11 games (D2, L8), a sequence that notably began with a 2-1 defeat to Man Utd.

They are winless in their last six away games (D2, L4) and have not kept a clean sheet in six competitive games. A win here would be a small miracle and could spell the beginning of their return to form, which is something that Lampard will be desperate for.