Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Preview

Liverpool vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Competition – FA Cup Stadium: Anfield Date: 7th January 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Liverpool will look to get back to winning ways this Saturday when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Reds come into this tie on the back of an embarrassing 3-1 loss to Brentford in the Premier League. That loss saw them concede three goals for the second time since the league’s restart highlighting how poor they are these days in defence.

They have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five games even with veteran defender Virgil van Dijk starting all games. But with the big Dutchman now out with an injury, Wolves might smell blood here.

However, just one loss in their previous 14 home games since July (W11, D2) shows they are still very capable opponents at Anfield. They should also fancy their chances of starting out well in this competition which they won last season.

Meanwhile, Wolves come into this tie looking for a big win as they are headed to Anfield on the back of a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.

Newly-appointed boss Julen Lopetegui won’t need reminding of the task ahead given his pedigree in cup games. The former Real Madrid manager secured the Europa League with Sevilla in 2019/20 and will be searching for more additions to his trophy cabinet in his first-spell in England.

However, he will have to do what Wolves haven’t done this season which is beating one the traditional big six clubs. This season, Wolves have lost all five of their contests against the top clubs by an aggregate of 10-0.

A lack of goals has been an ongoing issue having managed more than one away goal on just one occasion this season (W1, D3, L5) so it is still to be seen how they will manage to get a goal at Anfield which sometimes can be a fortress.