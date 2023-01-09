Oxford United vs Arsenal Preview

Oxford United vs Arsenal Competition – FA Cup Stadium: The Kassam Stadium Date: 8th January 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

FA Cup record holders Arsenal will travel to the Kassam Stadium this Monday to take on League one side Oxford United FC.

The hosts who play their trade in the fourth tier of English professional football welcome the Gunners to the Kassam Stadium looking to pull off a historic FA Cup upset against an Arsenal side that have a record breaking 14 FA Cups to their name.

However, their form heading into this fixture doesn’t suggest they are ready to pull an upset as they have won just one of their last five games.

Manager Karl Robinson admits his Oxford players will have to up their game if they are to take down the Premier League leaders after he was left “very angry” with aspects of his side’s performance as they were beaten 1-0 by Exeter on New Year’s Day.

However, all is not gloomy at Kassam Stadium with the loss to Exeter the Yellows’ first on home soil in six outings (W3, D2). They will surely be given a lift by a sell out crowd at their home ground and the players will be desperate to prove their worth.

But their recent record when facing top-flight teams in this competition leaves little to be desired with their sole win coming against Swansea.

Arsenal, meanwhile, come into this fixture on the back of a disappointing nil-nil draw with Newcastle United in the Premier League. In an ill-tempered and controversial contest at the Emirates Arsenal could not break down a stubborn Newcastle defence for 90 minutes. While the result reduced their lead at the top of the PL table, it extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to four games (W3, D1).

They will now travel to Oxford looking to bounce back and continue their impressive season. However, they have lost their last two away fixtures in this competition including to then lower league side Nottingham Forest last season so this tie will not be a walk in the park for Mikel Arteta’s outfit.

For a team that has lost just two of their last 18 outings (W14, D2) it will take a catastrophic performance for them to lose here. Meanwhile, Arsenal haven’t conceded a goal in their last five matches against Oxford – a run stretching back to 1986.