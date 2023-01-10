Newcastle United vs Leicester City Preview

Newcastle United vs Leicester City Competition – Carabao Cup Stadium: St. James’ Park Date: 10th January 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Leicester City will travel to St. James’ Park this Tuesday to face high-flying Newcastle in the quarter-final round of the Carabao Cup.

The Magpies qualified for this round of the tournament thanks to a narrow 1-0 win over Premier League opponents Bournemouth. However, they could not repeat that feat in their last outing as they were beaten by League One side Sheffield Wednesday in the FA Cup at the weekend.

The loss to the South Yorkshire club ended a run of 17 games without defeat for Eddie Howe’s men (W11, D6). It was also the third game they failed to win, following back-to-back goalless Premier League draws against Leeds United and Arsenal.

Despite the recent wobble, Newcastle remain in a strong position. They are enjoying a decent season and will fancy their chances here given that they beat Leicester City 3-0 the last time both teams met on Boxing Day.

Meanwhile, the Foxes are looking to get back to form following a recent wobble that saw them lose three Premier League games in a row. Brendan Rodgers’ side went into the World Cup break on a run of three straight wins.

But since their return, they have played five times and won only twice. Those wins came against smaller opponents, MK Dons (3-0) and Gillingham (1-0) in the EFL Cup and FA Cup respectively.

That win over MK Dons is the reason they qualified for this stage of the Carabao Cup and they will now want to avenge their 3-0 loss to the hosts on Boxing Day and ensure that they don’t lose three straight games against Howe’s side for the first time since their return to the Premier League in 2014.