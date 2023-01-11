Southampton vs Manchester City Preview

Southampton vs Manchester City Competition – Carabao Cup Stadium: St. Mary’s Stadium Date: 11th January 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester City will travel to the South Coast this Wednesday to take on Southampton in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup.

The hosts qualified for this tournament stage thanks to a 2-1 win over Lincoln last month. That win was just one of the two wins they have registered under new manager Nathan Jones, with the second of those wins coming in their last outing in the FA Cup.

Their FA Cup win came against Crystal Palace (2-1) and ended a run of three straight losses in the Premier League. They will hope to make it two wins in a row for the first time since August.

However, having lost four of the last six games between them and City (D2), they will stand little chance here against a Man City side that is unbeaten in their last six games.

The Cityzens have been in imperious form since the return of club football after the World Cup, having won five times in six attempts. Their only blemish post-World Cup came in a 1-1 draw against Everton in the Premier League.

So, they will need to be careful here as they attempt to qualify for the semi-final of the Carabao Cup for the fifth time in five seasons.