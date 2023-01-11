Fulham vs Chelsea Preview

Fulham vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Craven Cottage Date: 12th January 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Under-fire Graham Potter and his struggling Chelsea side will make the short trip to Craven Cottage this Thursday to face a high-flying Fulham side in the rescheduled seventh-round game of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

The Cottagers welcome the Blues to Craven Cottage looking to extend their four-game winning run in all competitions.

Marco Silva’s side went into the World Cup break on the back of a disappointing 2-1 loss to Manchester United. But since the return, they have been in solid form, winning four on the bounce, with three of those games accompanied by a clean sheet.

They have a decent record at home this season in the Premier League having lost just twice to the high-flying Newcastle (4-1) and the aforementioned Manchester United side who were lucky to escape with maximum points.

Having won against Chelsea just once in the Premier League era, this is a perfect opportunity for Fulham to get their second win against the Blues and end a seven-game losing run in this fixture.

A win here will be special as it will also be Fulham’s first win over the Stamford Bridge side in 22 outings, while it will also see them climb into sixth place, albeit temporarily in the PL table.

Meanwhile, Chelsea could end this round of games outside the top half if they fail to win this game. The visitors sit in tenth position but are just two points ahead of 12th-placed Crystal Palace.

If they lose this game, they could finish the weekend in 12th place and be 13 points behind fourth-placed Manchester United by the end. That will be a massive drop for Potter and his men who were flying under the former Brighton man when he first came to Chelsea.

The Englishman led Chelsea to a nine-game unbeaten run in September, but his side currently has just one win in their last seven competitive games (D1, L5). In addition, the Blues have kept just one clean sheet in their last eleven games and are winless in their last four away league games (D2, L2).

They failed to score in five of their last seven games and conceded five times in their last two games. Indeed, things look terrible for the Blues, but a win here will boost their confidence. But a very bad injury list that contains at least nine first-team players does not inspire confidence even in the most optimistic Chelsea fans.

