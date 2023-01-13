AdAd

Aston Villa vs Leeds United Preview

Gamingtips Staff January 13, 2023 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Aston Villa vs Leeds United

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Villa Park

Date: 13th January 2023

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Leeds United will travel to Villa Park this Friday to face Aston Villa in what is their 20th round game of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

The hosts come into this tie on the back of an embarrassing 2-1 loss to League Two side Stevenage in the FA Cup. With that loss, the hosts are now out of every cup competition this season.

Their focus will now turn completely to the Premier League, where they will be targeting a top-ten finish. They are currently sitting in 11th position but will fancy their chances of soon breaking into the top half given their decent league form under Unai Emery.

Under the Basque coach the hosts’ only league loss came against Liverpool (W3, D1). They have recorded three wins against teams inside the top eight ahead of the round, so they will fancy their chances here against a Leeds United side that they are unbeaten against in the last four head-to-head meetings (W2, D2).

The visitors have failed to score in three of their last four meetings with Aston Villa but have lost just one of their last six PL away games against Villa (W3, D2).

They have conceded 2+ goals in four of their last five competitive matches and are also winless in their last six games (D3, L3).

They have kept just one clean sheet in their last 12 games and come into the game week just two points clear of the relegation zone – albeit with a game in hand. So, they will have to sort their defending here if they want a result from this game.

