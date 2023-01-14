Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 15th January 2023 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT Arsenal will travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Sunday to face Tottenham as both sides meet for the 193rd edition of the North London Derby. The hosts will enter this derby match looking to pick up a win and kickstart a challenging run of games on a positive note. After playing Arsenal, Spurs will face high-flying Fulham before facing title favourites Manchester City twice. Their performance in these games will go a long way in determining how their season goes. But with their recent thumping 4-0 win at Crystal Palace, they will approach this tie full of confidence. Their aim will now be to make it back-to-back league wins for the first time since October. However, they will have to do better defencively to get a result here as Tottenham have taken just two clean sheets in their last 12 games. Meanwhile, Arsenal are unbeaten in their last eleven league games (W9, D2) and have failed to score in just one of their last nine games. The Gunners dropped points for just the third time this season in their last outing as they were held to a goalless draw with Newcastle. That result, plus Manchester City’s narrow win over Chelsea means that Mikel Arteta’s side come into this tie five points ahead of the chasers. However, with Manchester City losing away to the in-form Manchester United, Arsenal can confirm their standout credentials for a first PL title since 2003/04 if they win here and against Manchester United next week. With 20 wins in 25 competitive games this season (D2, L3), Arsenal will travel to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in confident mode. In saying that, this fixture does not favour the away side with the away team not winning any of the last 17th consecutive league games between these two sides. Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures: Premier League Table
Arsenal will travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Sunday to face Tottenham as both sides meet for the 193rd edition of the North London Derby.
The hosts will enter this derby match looking to pick up a win and kickstart a challenging run of games on a positive note. After playing Arsenal, Spurs will face high-flying Fulham before facing title favourites Manchester City twice. Their performance in these games will go a long way in determining how their season goes.
But with their recent thumping 4-0 win at Crystal Palace, they will approach this tie full of confidence. Their aim will now be to make it back-to-back league wins for the first time since October.
However, they will have to do better defencively to get a result here as Tottenham have taken just two clean sheets in their last 12 games.
Meanwhile, Arsenal are unbeaten in their last eleven league games (W9, D2) and have failed to score in just one of their last nine games.
The Gunners dropped points for just the third time this season in their last outing as they were held to a goalless draw with Newcastle.
That result, plus Manchester City’s narrow win over Chelsea means that Mikel Arteta’s side come into this tie five points ahead of the chasers.
However, with Manchester City losing away to the in-form Manchester United, Arsenal can confirm their standout credentials for a first PL title since 2003/04 if they win here and against Manchester United next week.
With 20 wins in 25 competitive games this season (D2, L3), Arsenal will travel to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in confident mode.
In saying that, this fixture does not favour the away side with the away team not winning any of the last 17th consecutive league games between these two sides.
