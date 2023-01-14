Cadiz vs Elche Preview

Cadiz vs Elche Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Nuevo Mirandilla Date: 16th January 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Two of the three clubs in the relegation zone in La Liga will battle for three points this Monday.

Cadiz and Elche come into this tie sitting in 18th and 20th place, respectively.

But among the two teams, Cadiz are in better shape at the moment. The hosts have lost just one of their last five games and come into this tie on the back of a narrow 1-0 win over Valencia– a result they secured despite conceding 11 shot attempts and a hefty 46 crosses (including corners).

That was their first away win in the league since September and has put them on 15 points, level with Sevilla, who are currently sitting in 17th place.

This means they could climb out of the red zone with a win in this game and if results elsewhere favour them.

With this being his first year anniversary as Cádiz manager, coach Sergio will want to finally climb out of the drop zone and boost their chances of survival.

Elche seem to be the best opponent for them to do just that, given that the visitors are the worst-performing team in Europe’s top five leagues.

The visitors who have yet to record a league win this season (D4, L12) have lost their last five league games. Even worse, they have scored the fewest goals (10) and conceded the most (34) in La Liga this season.

They will have to defy decades of La Liga history to qualify for a fourth consecutive season in La Liga.

But given that they were beaten 1-0 in the Copa del Rey by third-tier Ceuta (0-1) last week before a 0-1 home loss to Celta Vigo last time, their chances of getting a win here looks unlikely.

