Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool Preview

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Liverpool Competition – FA Cup Stadium: Molineux Stadium Date: 17th January 2023 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Liverpool will travel to Molineux Stadium to take on Wolverhampton Wanderers in their FA Cup replay this Tuesday.

Wolves come into this game on the back of a crucial 1-0 win over West Ham in the Premier League. That win means that the hosts have lost just one of their games under Julen Lopetegui (90 minutes only).

They will hope to make it back-to-back wins for the second time under the Basque coach who began his tenure as Wolves boss with a pair of wins.

Lopetegui will be proud of how his side played against Liverpool at Anfield the last time they met with his boys taking the fight to the Premier League side throughout the game.

And so they will come into this tie confident of winning and ending a run of eight games without a win against Jurgen Klopp’s side (D1, L7).

The German manager is enduring arguably his worst time at Anfield since his arrival in 2015. His side will come into this tie on the back of an embarrassing 3-0 loss to Brighton in the Premier League.

That loss was the third consecutive game the Reds have failed to win (D1, L2) and was also the third game in a row they have conceded 2+ goals.

The visitors have not kept a clean sheet in their last seven games and have lost three of their last four away games (W1).

Things are looking bad for them and their manager who had to apologise to the away fans in their weekend loss to Brighton.

However, given that they are unbeaten in their last eight games against Wolves (W7, D1), they might fancy their chances of winning here and continuing the defence of the title they won last season.