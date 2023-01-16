Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Preview

Crystal Palace vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Selhurst Park Date: 18th January 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

The English Premier League returns this Wednesday with in-form Manchester United travelling to London to face an out-of-sorts Crystal Palace side.

The Eagles come into this tie on the back of a narrow 1-0 loss to London rivals Chelsea. Despite putting up a decent performance, the visitors were beaten at Stamford Bridge by the Blues who scored through Kai Havertz in the second half.

That loss was Crystal Palace’s fourth in their last five Premier League games (W1), putting them seven points ahead of the drop zone.

While that points gap is healthy and won’t cause much concern for even the most pessimistic fan, Patrick Vieira knows that things must change immediately otherwise, his side could become fully embroiled in a relegation battle.

But given that his men have lost their last three home games in all competitions, scoring just once and conceding nine goals, it doesn’t look very reasonable to back them against an in-form Manchester United side.

However, with three wins and two losses in their last six meetings with United, they will be hopeful.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will look to make it ten straight wins in all competitions when they travel to Selhurst Park.

The Red Devils recorded their ninth consecutive win last time when they defeated their fierce rivals Manchester City in the derby. After falling behind in the game courtesy of a header by Jack Grealish, United rallied back to score two goals in under two minutes to win the game.

That win means they have scored 2+ goals in six of their last seven competitive games. While they couldn’t keep a clean sheet against City, Erik ten Hag’s side have kept five clean sheets in their previous seven games.

They come into this round just one point behind Manchester City in the Premier League table. However, talk of a title chase has begun with many Red Devils fans now dreaming of the title, given that their side are now just nine points behind league leaders Arsenal with half of the season still to play.

They can even narrow that gap to eight points and overtake second-placed City, who play Tottenham on Thursday if they win here.

