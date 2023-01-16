Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Etihad Stadium Date: 19th January 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester City will return to Premier League action this Thursday as they take on Tottenham in their rescheduled seventh-round fixture of the season.

Both teams will look to get back to winning ways when they meet at the Etihad Stadium with both sides coming into this tie on the back of derby defeats.

The Cityzens were beaten 2-1 by their fierce rivals Manchester United. In a controversial game at Old Trafford, City took the lead in the second half through substitute Jack Grealish. But Bruno Fernandes levelled the scores in controversial circumstances before the in-form Marcus Rashford gave the Red Devils the lead in the game.

That loss was City’s second loss in a row, following a 2-0 loss to Southampton in the Carabao Cup last week.

That loss and Arsenal’s own derby success against Tottenham on Sunday afternoon mean Pep Guardiola’s men come into this contest eight points behind the league leaders.

They are in danger of falling as low as fourth by the end of next weekend if they drop more points given that Manchester United and Newcastle are just one point behind.

There is a possibility of that happening, considering that City have lost their last two games against Tottenham. The visitors could become the first-ever opponent to hand Guardiola three straight managerial head-to-head league defeats but also come into this tie in poor form.

The North Londoners were beaten 2-0 by Arsenal on Sunday meaning they come into this tie with just two wins in their last 5 (D1, L2).

They come into this fixture five points behind the top four and with just a two-point lead over sixth-placed Fulham. Their major problem has been poor defending and poor starts with eight of their last nine Premier League games seeing them concede the game’s opening goal.

However, a positive for them ahead of this game is that they are unbeaten in their last three away league games (W2, D1).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

