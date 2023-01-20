RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Preview

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Red Bull Arena Date: 20th January 2023 Kick-off time – 19:30 GMT Bundesliga returns this Friday with league leaders Bayern Munich taking on RB Leipzig at the Red Bull Arena. The hosts will look to continue where they left off before the World Cup break, as they went into the extended break on a run of 13 competitive games without defeat (W11, D2). That run included four-straight Bundesliga wins and catapulted them to third place, six points behind Bayern Munich. After struggling early this season under Domenico Tedesco, Marco Rose has transformed Leipzig into a force, particularly in the last eight league games where they are unbeaten (W6, D2). But games against Bayern Munich often don’t come that easy for Rose who has lost his last four meetings against Bayern, conceding at least three goals on each occasion. His side also have a poor record against the Bavarians, with just one win over the league leaders in all competitions (D4, L10). Bayern Munich will look to make it seven consecutive league wins when they travel to Leipzig on Friday. The league leaders went into the World Cup break in excellent shape, with their six-straight wins accompanied by three clean sheets taking them to the top of the league. They come into this round of games sitting four points ahead of the rest. However, they won’t take anything for granted here as any slip could see them come under pressure from Freiburg and their opponents, Leipzig. Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:
