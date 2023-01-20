AdAd

Liverpool vs Chelsea Preview

Gamingtips Staff January 20, 2023 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Liverpool vs Chelsea

Competition – Barclays Premier League

Stadium: Anfield

Date: 21st January 2023

Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

Chelsea will travel to Anfield this Saturday looking to make it back-to-back league wins against a struggling Liverpool side.

Liverpool have been in miserable form, losing six of their opening 18 league games this season. Their last league outing was a 3-0 loss to Brighton that had Jurgen Klopp apologising to the away fans at the end of the game.

This is arguably the worst state the club has been in since Klopp took over, and the German has been vocal about his attempts to solve the issues, particularly in defence where the Reds have kept just two clean sheets in their last ten competitive games.

Liverpool did win in their last outing, a 1-0 win over Wolves to keep the supporters on their side for one more game. However, they will have to keep that performance up in this game as they try to draw closer to the top-four sides who are eight points ahead.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will look to make it back-to-back wins when they visit Anfield on Saturday.

The visitors ended a woeful run of three straight losses with a narrow 1-0 win over Crystal Palace last time out.

That win was just their second from their last ten PL encounters (D3, L5) and took them level on points with Liverpool having played a game more.

That result also saw them record their second clean sheet in their last 13 competitive matches, following a run of five straight in October.

They will now hope to scale another height, which is winning an away game with their current five-game PL away winless streak (D2, L3), their longest since a run of seven in 2015/16.

