Arsenal vs Manchester United Preview

Arsenal vs Manchester United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Emirates Stadium Date: 22nd January 2023 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Premier League leaders Arsenal will welcome title hopefuls Manchester United to the Emirates Stadium this Sunday in arguably the biggest meeting between both sides in 15 years.

Arsenal come into this tie on the back of a morale-boosting 2-0 win over Tottenham in the North London derby. That win kept them five points ahead of their closest challengers Manchester City.

That result also means that the Gunners are now unbeaten in their last 12 Premier League games (W10, D2). They are unbeaten at home in the league this season (W7, D1) and will be looking to keep that momentum going for another game.

Having been written off by Gary Neville as title favourites, Mikel Arteta will be desperate for his men to prove their title credentials and crucially avenge their 3-1 loss to Man United earlier in the season.

That loss has been Arsenal’s only league loss of the season, so the Red Devils will feel they can repeat that win at the Emirates. But they are winless at this stadium in their last four games (D2, L2), meaning that it will take a battling away performance to get maximum points from this game.

Manchester United’s last Premier League game was in London where they were held to a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

The result ended a run of nine consecutive wins for the Red Devils. However, they remain unbeaten in ten games and can record an 11th game without defeat for the first time since 2021 if they win here. An added incentive is that victory would move them to within five points of Arsenal, a feat they will have to achieve without midfield enforcer Casemiro who misses the game through suspension after being cautioned for the fifth time this season against Palace.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. AFC Bournemouth 00:00 Brighton & Hov… Leicester City 00:00 Aston Villa Liverpool 00:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Southampton 00:00 Brentford Arsenal 00:00 Everton West Ham United 00:00 Newcastle United Leeds United 00:00 Nottingham Forest Brighton & Hov… 00:00 Crystal Palace Chelsea 00:00 Liverpool Leeds United 15:00 Brentford Manchester City 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Arsenal 17:30 Manchester United Fulham 21:00 Tottenham Hotspur Chelsea 21:00 Fulham

Premier League Table