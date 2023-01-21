Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

Fulham vs Tottenham Hotspur Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Craven Cottage Date: 23rd January 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Fulham will look to get back to winning ways when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Craven Cottage on Monday.

The hosts fell to their first defeat of the year last time out when they were narrowly beaten by top-four contenders Newcastle United.

In an even game that saw Fulham miss a penalty, an Alexander Isak goal late in the second half was the difference, ending Fulham’s run of five consecutive wins. That result was also the first time they failed to score in their last eight competitive games.

Fulham have come very far this season going from relegation candidates to top-six hopefuls. The promoted side already have more points than they gained in their previous Premier League campaign and could all but secure safety with just three more wins.

With their status in the top flight this season almost sorted, Fulham can now focus on their quest for an unlikely continental appearance for the first time since 2011/12.

They welcome Tottenham to Craven Cottage sitting in sixth place, two points behind their visitors. They can further fuel their top six ambition by leapfrogging their visitors in this game.

Tottenham look pretty beatable these days having lost three of their last five league games (W1, D1).

Their last outing was the most embarrassing as the visitors lost 4-2 to Manchester City after holding a two-goal lead at the break. For a team famous for brilliant second-half performances, Antonio Conte’s side capitulated at the Etihad in the second half last time meaning that they come into this tie sitting five points behind the top four places.

Pressure is mounting on Conte and the Italian has stated that his side are “not ready to challenge for important achievements”. He will at least hope that Spurs can bounce back here against a Fulham side they have not lost to in 13 of the last 14 PL H2Hs (W12, D1, L1).

Tottenham are also unbeaten in 13 of their last 14 PL games to be played on a Monday yet they have kept just one clean sheet in their last ten league games.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

