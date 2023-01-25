Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Preview

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid Competition – Copa del Rey Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu Date: 26th January 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Real Madrid will welcome fierce rivals Atletico Madrid to the Santiago Bernabeu this Thursday in the quarter final round of the Copa del Rey.

The hosts qualified for this round of the tournament thanks to a 3-2 comeback win over Villarreal. After falling two goals behind the Yellow Submarines in the first half, Carlo Ancelotti’s side got back into shape in the second half and scored through Vinicius Junior, Éder Militão, and Dani Ceballos.

Los Blancos followed that win with a morale-boosting 2-0 win over Athletic Bilbao at the weekend. The result against Bilbao was the first time they have kept a clean sheet in six games, with their last clean sheet before then coming against Cancereno in this competition.

Having secured back to back wins for the first time since the beginning of the year, they will now look to record a third and also extend their winning run at home against their city rivals to four games.

The last time Atletico Madrid beat Real at the Santiago Bernabeu was in 2016–a 1-0 win in La Liga. But this season, the visitors have already lost to their rivaks in the league (1-2 at home).

They qualified for this round of the tournament by beating Levante 2-0, a win secured courtesy of goals by Álvaro Morata and Marcos Llorente. Diego Simeone’s men followed that win up with a 3-0 win over Real Valladolid at the weekend.

That win made it three games without defeat for Atletico who have now lost just one game this year. They will now hope to win this game and secure their 58th win in the 231st meeting between both sides (D59, L114).