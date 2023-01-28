Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Preview

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Competition – German Bundesliga Stadium – Allianz Arena Date: 28th January 2023 Kick-off time – 17:30 GMT

Bayern Munich will look to get back to winning ways in the Bundesliga when they welcome top four hopefuls Eintracht Frankfurt to the Allianz Arena on Saturday.

The Bavarians have endured poor results since the return of Bundesliga action following the Qatar World Cup and winter break. Julian Nagelsmann’s men have recorded two 1-1 draws (against RB Leipzig and FC Koln) in the two league games they have played since the restart.

Despite this, they remain with no competitive defeats since September 2022 (W12, D3). However their lead at the top of the league table has now been cut to three points following those pair of stalemates.

But they should be confident of getting back to winning ways here as they are one of only three unbeaten home sides in the Bundesliga ahead of the round (W5, D3) and they will know that this tie this could be a potential banana skin as the visitors were one of only two sides to beat them here in the league last term.

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt will look to avenge their most recent loss to Bayern as they were thrashed 6-1 by the league leaders in the reverse fixture. That loss was one of four losses they have suffered this season and that will still be fresh on their minds as they attempt to keep their place in the top four.

A 1-1 draw with fellow Champions League hopefuls Freiburg last time out saw Frankfurt drop from second to fourth ahead of this weekend’s action.

However with just two points separating the sides between fourth and seventh after 17 games, Oliver Glasner’s side are in a good place. They will even feel they could join the title race given that they are just five points behind Bayern.

But that means they must make it back-to-back wins at the Allianz Arena to be mentioned in those terms. Frankfurt’s away league record ranks highly (W4, D3, L1) though, and that’s not to mention their league-best unbeaten rate when priced up as the underdogs at any venue this term (W3, D1, L1).

Other fixtures taking place this week in the German Bundesliga:

