Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Preview

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Santiago Bernabéu Date: 29th January 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

La Liga title hopefuls Real Madrid will welcome top four hopefuls Real Sociedad to the Santiago Bernabeu this Sunday for the 19th league game of the 2022/23 La Liga season.

The Madrid-based side will look to make it three wins in a row in this fixture having seen off city rivals Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey in midweek. Carlo Ancelotti’s side needed extra-time to beat Diego Simeone’s men 3-1.

Having conceded first in two of their last three wins, Ancelotti stated he finds it “hard to understand how a team that plays so well in the second half can play so bad in the first half.” And so he will be hoping they start better in this La Liga game against Real Sociedad.

Los Blancos enter this matchday three points behind leaders and fierce rivals Barcelona and will be desperate to win here to avoid falling behind. But given that they have only conceded the opener in one of their seven home league games this term and remain unbeaten at the Santiago Bernabéu (W5, D2), they will fancy their chances.

However, visitors Real Sociedad will also fancy their chances of getting a result here as their hosts have failed to keep a clean sheet at home in La Liga this season.

The Basque club are a team in form having not lost in the league since October (W5, D1). They come into this round of games sitting only three points behind their hosts although they’ve played a game more. And so, a result here would certainly help their bid for a first top-four finish since 2012/13.

However the Blue and Whites have claimed a solitary league head-to-head win in Madrid since that campaign (D1, L7). Meanwhile, they lost their Copa del Rey quarter-final 1-0 to Barcelona but as they played a day earlier than Madrid and that game didn’t go to extra-time, they might be a little fresher and could take full advantage of any fatigue among their hosts.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

