Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest Competition – Carabao Cup Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 1st February 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester United will look to book their place in the Carabao Cup final when they welcome Nottingham Forest to Old Trafford this Wednesday.

The Red Devils put one foot into the last round of the competition when they beat Forest 3-0 at the City Ground last weekend with goals from the in-form Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes and January signing Wout Weghorst the difference on the night.

After the win, manager Erik ten Hag called his players to remain calm ahead of the return, stating that his players “have to be focused” if they’re to negotiate the final step to Wembley.

They will hope to secure the all important win here and make it three wins in a row after recording another 3-0 win over Reading in the FA Cup last time out.

The hosts will fancy their chances here too as they have already defeated Nottingham Forest by a 3-0 scoreline twice already this term. They can now make history by beating the same side by 3+ goals for a third occasion during a single season for the very first time.

Meanwhile, Steve Cooper’s Forest will look to avoid another embarrassing outing when they travel to Old Trafford.

The visitors enjoyed the relative advantage of a fixture-free weekend due to their FA Cup elimination against Championship side Blackpool earlier. Their hopes of making it to the next round will be understandably small.

However, they need all the encouragement they can get as they bid to become the first side in English footballing history to overcome a three-goal deficit in a League Cup semi-final.

Yet, the Tricky Trees have won just one of their last four away games in all competitions (D1, L2), casting doubts they can pull off an upset here. Regardless, the tie can be expected to go either way as none of Forest’s last 16 League Cup away games ended level (W9, L7).