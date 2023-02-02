Chelsea vs Fulham Preview

Chelsea vs Fulham Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Stamford Bridge Date: 3rd February 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

After a busy winter where they outspent every European club in the transfer window, Chelsea will turn their attention to the Premier League this Friday as they host London rivals Fulham. The Blues had a busy January as they signed a total of eight players, with £288 million spent on transfers.

They will now look to turn their transfer spending into results in the Premier League where they currently have just two wins from seven matches since the restart (D2, L3). They currently sit ten points adrift of the Premier League top four and could even end the weekend outside of the top-half should they fail to win here.

Things are looking better for Graham Potter’s side though with a win and a draw in their last two league games. The goal will be to make it three games without defeat for the first time since Potter’s first month at Stamford Bridge.

But the Chelsea manager will have to exorcise some demons as he has never beaten Fulham in four personal H2H meetings (D2, L2).

Meanwhile, his opposite number Marco Silva has overseen a remarkable run of results for Fulham since their return to the Premier League. His side currently sit in seventh place, just five points behind fifth-placed Tottenham.

But the Cottagers come into this tie without a win in their last three competitive games (D1, L2). Their last outing was a 1-1 draw with Sunderland in the FA Cup, a performance Silva described as being ‘too open’. However, that’s not something they can be accused of doing too often this term as only on two occasions have they conceded more than two goals in a league game.

That could help them to another positive result here as just one of their last eight Premier League defeats this term came against a side currently beneath them in the table.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. AFC Bournemouth 00:00 Brighton & Hov… Liverpool 00:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Southampton 00:00 Brentford Leicester City 00:00 Aston Villa Arsenal 00:00 Everton West Ham United 00:00 Newcastle United Leeds United 00:00 Nottingham Forest Brighton & Hov… 00:00 Crystal Palace Chelsea 00:00 Liverpool Everton 13:30 Arsenal Manchester United 16:00 Crystal Palace Wolverhampton Wanderers 16:00 Liverpool Aston Villa 16:00 Leicester City Brighton & Hov… 16:00 AFC Bournemouth Brentford 16:00 Southampton Newcastle United 18:30 West Ham United Nottingham Forest 15:00 Leeds United Tottenham Hotspur 17:30 Manchester City Manchester United 21:00 Leeds United

Premier League Table