Everton vs Arsenal Preview

Everton vs Arsenal Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Goodison Park Date: 4th February 2023 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

Premier League leaders Arsenal will take their title quest to Goodison Park this Saturday to take on Everton for their 20th Premier League game of the season.

The Toffees come into this tie looking to end a run of four consecutive losses and begin life under Sean Dyche with a win. Under former boss Frank Lampard who was sacked after a return of just 15 points (W3, D6, L11), the hosts have struggled to get far away from the relegation zone.

They are currently in 19th place but are two points behind 17th-placed Wolves. So, they can still end this weekend outside the red line, but only if they win here and results elsewhere favour them.

However, they are without a win in their last eight league matches (D2, L6) – their longest winless Premier League (PL) run since October 1994. But the tough-talking manager Sean Dyche declared, “My staff and I are ready and eager to help get this great club back on track.” He will be desperate to get off to a flying start as his side look to make it three consecutive home wins against Arsenal.

The Gunners will hope to make it 14 games without defeat in the Premier League when they visit Merseyside on Saturday. Since losing 3-1 to Manchester United in early September, Mikel Arteta’s side have not tasted defeat in the league in 13 games (W11, D2).

However, they were beaten 1-0 in their last outing by title rivals Manchester City, albeit in the FA Cup. Having been knocked out of every domestic cup competition this season, their main realistic route to a title this season is in the Premier League. They are currently ahead of the chasing pack by five points having played a game less than the closest challengers Manchester City.

The visitors have won each of their last three Premier League away games – including a victory in the North London Derby – by a margin of 2+ goals each. And so, they will fancy their chances of recording a win here.

