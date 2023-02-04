Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Preview

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Date: 5th February 2023 Kick-off time – 16:30 GMT

Manchester City will take their title defence to North London this Sunday as they face Tottenham looking to do a league double over their rivals.

Antonio Conte’s side will look to avenge their embarrassing loss to City and record a third consecutive win in all competitions when they host Pep Guardiola’s side.

Despite going two goals up in the first half against City two weeks ago, Spurs were beaten 4-2 at the Etihad. The result came after a 2-0 loss to Arsenal at home which means the hosts are presently in danger of recording three consecutive home league losses unless they avoid defeat here.

Their chances of getting a positive result here will be hinged on a solid defencive performance, though, given that they have conceded the first goal in each of their last five league home games (W1, L4).

The fact that they come up against a City side that have plundered 53 goals this term also calls for concern. The Cityzens, despite their inconsistency, have been in top shape.

They come into this tie on the back of a narrow 1-0 win over Arsenal in the FA Cup. That result made it two games without conceding a goal for Pep Guardiola’s side, while it was also their third consecutive win after losing two in a row.

They will arrive psychologically primed and hopeful of improving their relatively average away league form this season (W5, D2, L2).

