AdAd

Rayo Vallecano vs Almeria Preview

Gamingtips Staff February 4, 2023 Featured Articles Leave a comment

Rayo Vallecano vs Almeria

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Estadio de Vallecas

Date: 6th February 2023

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Rayo Vallecano will welcome Almería to the Campo de Futbol de Vallecas looking to record back-to-back league wins for the first time since November when they recorded three straight wins.

The hosts come into this tie on the back of a narrow 1-0 win over the top-six-chasing Villarreal away from home. That was their second win since the restart and kept them ten points ahead of the relegation zone and just two points shy of European spots.

With half the games now played in the league, they will be satisfied with their league position. However, they cannot afford to become complacent now given that things change very quickly in the top flight.

Their focus will be set on targeting a first top-half finish since 2012/13. But to achieve that, they have to sort out their home form as since beating Real Madrid 1-0 here in early November, Los Franjirrojos have yet to win a home league fixture (D1, L2).

Although they sit just three points above the relegation zone, Almería have fared well since their return to La Liga.

The visitors come into this tie on the back of an impressive 3-2 win over Espanyol to stretch their unbeaten run to three league matches (W1, D2).

Having beaten Rayo by the same 3-1 scoreline in October, they could sense a chance to increase that gap here. However, Los Rojiblancos is one of two sides still to win a league-away game this term (D3, L6), and those struggles on the road could eventually drag them closer to the bottom three.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

Spanish Primera Liga Table

Up-to-date football information here. Just retrieving data from info source now.

Check Also

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City Preview

Manchester City will take their title defence to North London this Sunday as they face ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please Gamble Responsibly
© Copyright 2023, All Rights Reserved | This content must not be shared with minors | gamblingtherapy.org

Cookies

Our website uses cookies to help improve your overall browsing experience. Find out more.