Salernitana vs Juventus Preview

Salernitana vs Juventus Competition – Serie A Stadium – Arechi Date: 7th February 2023 Kick-off time – 19:45 GMT

Juventus will travel to Salerno this Tuesday to take on Salernitana in the 21st round of the 2022/23 Serie A season.

The hosts celebrated their first Serie A win since the end of October when they beat Lecce by 2-1 in the last round. That win ended their dreadful run of seven games without a win (D2, L5) and gave them an eight point lead over the relegation zone.

That victory, despite being far from perfect, would have given them a confidence boost. However, with their last league clean sheet now ten matches ago and having conceded a league-high 38 goals, they will be aware that their fight for safety is far from over.

Ahead of this tie, they will hope to repeat the 2-2 stalemate from the reverse fixture. But their mediocre home form (W3, D3, L4) and no win here against sides that started this round above Salernitana doesn’t give Davide Nicola’s men much hope.

Meanwhile, Juventus will look to get back to winning ways after suffering an embarrassing 2-0 home loss to Monza last time out.

The Old Lady of Italy are staring down the barrel of relegation having been slapped with a 15-point deduction for financial rascality and falsified documents.

After their most-recent loss, Massimiliano Allegri demanded his players must ‘be aware of the position in the table at this moment’. While they are a distant ten points away from the relegation zone, Juventus have conceded ten goals in their current three-game winless Serie A run (D1, L2) compared with just seven goals from the 17 games prior.

However, they did keep a rare clean sheet in midweek as they beat Lazio by 1-0 in the Coppa Italia. And so, they will travel to the Campania region in good mood. With four clean sheets from four away league matches against sides that started this round below them (W3, D1), the visitors will fancy their chances here.

This game gets underway at 19:45 BST.

