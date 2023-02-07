Manchester United vs Leeds United Preview

Manchester United vs Leeds United Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: Old Trafford Date: 8th February 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Manchester United and Leeds United will renew their fierce rivalry this Wednesday when they meet at Old Trafford for the 112th time in history.

The hosts have enjoyed supremacy in this fixture having beaten Leeds 49 times in the previous 111 fixtures (D36, L26). They will look to record their 50th win over the Yorkshire side and also record their fifth win in five games when both sides meet.

Erik ten Hag’s men come into this tie on the back of a 2-1 win over Crystal Palace. They secured the win despite playing the last 15 minutes of their last game with ten men after Casemiro was shown a straight red card for violent conduct.

The midfielder’s absence for this game will be a massive loss for United given that they have lost three of the four games in all competitions he didn’t feature.

But with 13 consecutive wins at Old Trafford, they will be confident of getting a win here while an unbeaten record in their last 17 home league H2Hs (W11, D6) against Leeds also gives them the edge.

Meanwhile, things are in bad shape for Leeds having recently sacked their manager Jesse Marsch. The American was relieved of his duties after leading Leeds to a run of just two wins in 17 Premier League (PL) games (D5, L10).

That run of results has left the Yorkshire side sitting just above the relegation zone by goal difference. So, they are in a dangerous position and could end the day in the relegation zone unless they can pick up a point here.

But considering they have won just once at Old Trafford since 1981, they do not look ready to take points here.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

Up-to-date football information here . Just retrieving data from info source now. AFC Bournemouth 00:00 Brighton & Hov… Southampton 00:00 Brentford Leicester City 00:00 Aston Villa West Ham United 00:00 Newcastle United Leeds United 00:00 Nottingham Forest Brighton & Hov… 00:00 Crystal Palace Chelsea 00:00 Liverpool Manchester United 21:00 Leeds United West Ham United 13:30 Chelsea Leicester City 16:00 Tottenham Hotspur Southampton 16:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers Fulham 16:00 Nottingham Forest Arsenal 16:00 Brentford Crystal Palace 16:00 Brighton & Hov… AFC Bournemouth 18:30 Newcastle United Leeds United 15:00 Manchester United Manchester City 17:30 Aston Villa Liverpool 21:00 Everton Arsenal 20:30 Manchester City

