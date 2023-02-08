Cadiz vs Girona Preview

Cadiz vs Girona Competition – Spanish Primera Liga Stadium: Nuevo Mirandilla Date: 10th February 2023 Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Cadiz will welcome Girona to the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla this Friday with both teams looking for a win that will push them clear of the relegation zone.

The hosts are in more danger than their visitors as they are currently sitting in 18th place after a hefty loss to Athletic Bilbao (4-1) last time.

They will be relieved to be returning home to Nuevo Mirandilla and to be taking on a bottom-half opposition. The hosts bring a strong home advantage into this contest as they currently have La Liga’s third-longest unbeaten home run (W2, D5).

However, there has been a mixed bag of results in that time with inconsistent performances producing some clean sheets combined with scoreless efforts.

But having held Girona to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture, they will feel confident about recording a positive result in this game.

Meanwhile, Girona come into this tie on the back of a narrow 1-0 win over Valencia. That result was their 13th consecutive La Liga game either drawn or decided by a one-goal margin (W4, D5, L4), meaning that we can expect a tight affair here.

With that result also their first clean sheet of the entire La Liga season, they will be hoping for another shutout. Their chances of getting that will be hinged on a good start, though, as Girona have opened the scoring away from home fewer times (twice: D1, L1) than any other La Liga club this season.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Spanish Primera Liga:

Cadiz 21:00 Girona Almeria 16:15 Real Betis Sevilla 18:30 Mallorca Valencia 21:00 Athletic Bilbao Getafe 14:00 Rayo Vallecano Celta Vigo 16:15 Atlético de Madrid Real Valladolid 18:30 Osasuna Villarreal 21:00 Barcelona Espanyol 21:00 Real Sociedad Real Madrid 21:00 Elche Girona 21:00 Almeria Real Sociedad 14:00 Celta Vigo Real Betis 16:15 Real Valladolid Mallorca 18:30 Villarreal Osasuna 21:00 Real Madrid Elche 14:00 Espanyol Rayo Vallecano 16:15 Sevilla Atlético de Madrid 18:30 Athletic Bilbao Barcelona 21:00 Cadiz Getafe 21:00 Valencia

