Cadiz vs Girona Preview

February 8, 2023

Cadiz vs Girona

Competition – Spanish Primera Liga

Stadium: Nuevo Mirandilla

Date: 10th February 2023

Kick-off time – 20:00 GMT

Cadiz will welcome Girona to the Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla this Friday with both teams looking for a win that will push them clear of the relegation zone.

The hosts are in more danger than their visitors as they are currently sitting in 18th place after a hefty loss to Athletic Bilbao (4-1) last time.

They will be relieved to be returning home to Nuevo Mirandilla and to be taking on a bottom-half opposition. The hosts bring a strong home advantage into this contest as they currently have La Liga’s third-longest unbeaten home run (W2, D5).

However, there has been a mixed bag of results in that time with inconsistent performances producing some clean sheets combined with scoreless efforts.

But having held Girona to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture, they will feel confident about recording a positive result in this game.

Meanwhile, Girona come into this tie on the back of a narrow 1-0 win over Valencia. That result was their 13th consecutive La Liga game either drawn or decided by a one-goal margin (W4, D5, L4), meaning that we can expect a tight affair here.

With that result also their first clean sheet of the entire La Liga season, they will be hoping for another shutout. Their chances of getting that will be hinged on a good start, though, as Girona have opened the scoring away from home fewer times (twice: D1, L1) than any other La Liga club this season.

