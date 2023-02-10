West Ham United vs Chelsea Preview

West Ham United vs Chelsea Competition – Barclays Premier League Stadium: London Stadium Date: 11th February 2023 Kick-off time – 12:30 GMT

Chelsea will travel to East London this Saturday to face West Ham United in their 23rd Round fixture of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

The Hammers come into this tie on the back of a 1-1 draw with Premier League big-hitters Newcastle United. Manager David Moyes described the result manager as “one of our best performances of the season”, so they will welcome Chelsea to London Stadium looking for a repeat performance and result.

Given that they have lost only one of their last six games in all competitions (W3, D2), they will fancy their chances.

However, on a personal level, this fixture has always proven tough for Moyes who has suffered more defeats against Chelsea than any other team except Manchester City. The Scotsman has lost a staggering 26 games in 45 fixtures against the Blues (W7, D12).

Chelsea will be hoping to inflict more pain on the former Everton boss even though they are facing their own problems under Graham Potter.

The visitors are on a run of one win in seven outings in all competitions (D3, L3), including back-to-back 0-0 draws. Even a flurry of signings in the January transfer window has been unable to rectify their form, with the club’s total of 30 points from their 21 PL fixtures their joint-second lowest at this stage of any season this century. But with their last three games ending with a clean sheet, they will be confident of continuing their improvement in this game.

Other fixtures taking place this week in the Premier League Fixtures:

